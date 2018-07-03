Leading real estate consultancy firm in Romania ups turnover by a third

CBRE, the biggest real estate consultancy firm in Romania, reached a turnover of EUR 12.7 million in 2017, up by a third compared to 2016. The net profit also went up by 50%, to some EUR 1.5 million.

The company provides consultancy services for real estate deals and facility management services, with a team of almost 220 people, the biggest such team on the local market, according to Razvan Iorgu, Managing Director CBRE Romania.

The company’s new Facility Management subsidiary has reached a team of 66 employees and a turnover of USD 2.5 million in 2017. This year, this segment is expected to generate revenues worth USD 6 million.

