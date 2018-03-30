Romanian president promulgates law regulating work from home

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday, March 29, the new law regulating telework, which allows employees to work from home.

The draft law on the introduction of a new teleworking contract was adopted by the Government last August and was approved by the Parliament at the end of February.

Employees need to work at least one day per month remotely to benefit from this type of contract.

This type of work is decided by agreement between the employee and the employer and should be specified in the employment contract. The employee can also work at the headquarters of the employing company, provided that the period is mentioned in the employment contract.

Irina Marica, [email protected]