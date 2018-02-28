Top law firm partners with former Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO

NNDKP (Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen), one of the top law firms in Romania, has partnered with Cornerstone Communications, a firm owned by former Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO Ludwik Sobolewski.

Through this partnership, NNDKP wants to increase its presence on the local capital market, which has the potential to grow as more private companies in Romania are looking to list their shares or launch bond offers for financing.

Nestor and Sobolewski aim to support local companies in optimizing their financing sources and expanding to new markets. They also want to assist local companies in mergers and acquisitions or in establishing new partnerships and will focus on listed companies or companies that want to get listed.

Ludwik Sobolewski was the CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange from 2013 until 2017. Before that, he was the CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange from 2006 until 2013.

[email protected]