Romanian deputies adopt law for combating ambrosia

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday a draft bill on combating ambrosia, the most widespread plant that causes severe allergies in Romania.

The project, which was initiated by a group of liberal MPs, was already voted by the Senate and will go to the president for promulgation.

The law has two components, namely one for prevention and information and another one that provides that land owners must destroy this plant to stop it from spreading. Those who fail to meet this obligation risk being fined between RON 750 and RON 5,000, in the case of individuals, and between RON 5,000 and RON 20,000, in the case of companies.

Ambrosia grows on unattended land and on the side of roads. It produces flowers in August-September, when it produces severe allergies that can even incapacitate some people.

(photo source: Wikipedia)