Laudamotion relaunches low-cost flights from Vienna to Bucharest

Low-cost airline Laudamotion, founded by Austrian Formula 1 champion Niki Lauda, will relaunch flights from Vienna to Bucharest starting October 28, local Profit.ro reported.

Only Romanian state airline Tarom and Austrian Airline currently operate on this route and ticket prices are high.

Niki Lauda operated flights from Bucharest to Vienna between 2010 and 2013, through his airline Fly Niki, but withdrew from this route in favor of Air Berlin, which entered into insolvency last summer.

Irish low-cost company Ryanair bough 25% of Laudamotion shares this spring and is currently negotiating increasing its stake to 75%. Ryanair plans to expand in Vienna in the next years and set up a base with up to 50 aircraft.

