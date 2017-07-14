Latin America film, dance and food at Bucharest festival this fall

Pelicula – Latin American Film & Experience festival will return with a new edition in Bucharest between September 13 and September 17, 2017.

The event combines movies with dance shows, photo exhibitions, and traditional dishes tasting. It is supported by the Embassies of the Latin American countries present in Bucharest, namely Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, and Uruguay.

The organizers have already put up for sale the first 50 passes, with which the visitors will have access to all the movies and related events in the festival, except for the brunches, for which separate tickets will be put up for sale. The passes can be purchased online here.

The program of the five-day festival will include more than 20 movies (over 30 screenings), and ten events such as dance demonstrations, food tasting, cocktails, and exhibitions.

The event will take place in several locations across Bucharest, including Elvira Popescu Cinema, the French Institute, the Cervantes Institute, Muzeul Taranului Cinema, Lente, Acuarela, and Journey Pub.

More information on the event and the program will be available on the festival’s website starting September 1.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Pelicula on Facebook)