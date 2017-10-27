14.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 27, 20:25

Mall in Bucharest hosts largest Zara store in Romania, SEE

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

The AFI Cotroceni mall in western Bucharest is hosting starting October 26 the largest Zara store in the country and in South-Eastern Europe, Capital reported.

The store has some 4,000 sqm, spanning on two levels, with dedicated women, men, teenagers and kids sections.

The Spanish fashion group Inditex is present in Romania with the brands Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home. Last year, it opened a Romanian online store for its Uterqüe brand. Romania is part of the group of countries hosting the online platforms of all of the Inditex group’s brands.

Inditex recently moved its Bucharest headquarters to the Globalworth Tower, the second-tallest building in Romania.

AFI Cotroceni is one of the biggest malls in Romania. It posted a net operating income (NOI) of EUR 33.8 million in 2016, up 10% compared to 2015.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list