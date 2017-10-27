The AFI Cotroceni mall in western Bucharest is hosting starting October 26 the largest Zara store in the country and in South-Eastern Europe, Capital reported.

The store has some 4,000 sqm, spanning on two levels, with dedicated women, men, teenagers and kids sections.

The Spanish fashion group Inditex is present in Romania with the brands Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home. Last year, it opened a Romanian online store for its Uterqüe brand. Romania is part of the group of countries hosting the online platforms of all of the Inditex group’s brands.

Inditex recently moved its Bucharest headquarters to the Globalworth Tower, the second-tallest building in Romania.

AFI Cotroceni is one of the biggest malls in Romania. It posted a net operating income (NOI) of EUR 33.8 million in 2016, up 10% compared to 2015.

