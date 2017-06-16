21 °C
Bucharest
Jun 16, 10:31

Largest pharma group in Romania gets EUR 177 mln loan from BRD and UniCredit Bank

by Romania Insider
A&D Pharma, the largest pharma group in Romania, received a syndicated loan worth EUR 177 mln from the local lenders BRD-Groupe Société Générale and UniCredit Bank.

The financing has been granted for five years. Each bank participated with an equal amount, namely EUR 88.6 million.

The pharma group will use the money to refinance a syndicated credit line contracted in 2015 and access a new EUR 57 million credit facility.

A&D Pharma is the largest pharma group in Romania, serving over 4,500 pharmacies and over 500 hospitals. It owns the pharmacy chain Sensiblu, which has more than two million customers.

BRD-Groupe Société Générale has 2.28 million active customers and operates a network of over 800 units. The banks’ total assets amounted to about EUR 11 billion at the end of 2016.

UniCredit Bank is part of the UniCredit group.

