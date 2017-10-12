Largest greenhouse in Romania to be inaugurated next week

Romania’s largest greenhouse will be inaugurated on Thursday, October 19, in the village of Biled near Timisoara.

It is a 100% Romanian investment, but the technology has been brought from the Netherlands. It covers 17,000 sqm, which makes it the largest project in Romania’s horticultural sector in the last 12 years, reports local News.ro.

The greenhouse, which is located 20 kilometers away from Timisoara, will produce tomatoes. The project is owned by Romanian investor Silvia Raileanu, who has used European funds to carry out this investment.

The project has a heating and energy efficiency system through the use of geothermal water and boiler. The greenhouse also has a system for irrigation and efficient water consumption through drainage that reaches 40%.

