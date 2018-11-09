Largest veterinary hospital in SE Europe to open in Bucharest

The largest veterinary hospital in South-Eastern Europe, which will cover 5,500 sqm, will open in Bucharest in a few months, local Stirileprotv.ro reported.

Almost EUR 5 million have already been spent on infrastructure and equipment for this hospital. The project was initiated by the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest.

The hospital will have departments of obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, dermatology, oncology and heart disease. Although a state-financed project, patients will not be treated free of charge. However, the surgeries and medical care will be up to 20% cheaper than in private veterinary clinics.

There are almost 5,000 private practices, clinics and veterinary hospitals in Romania, and 250 of them are in Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)