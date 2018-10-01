Large hotel complex in Bucharest gets new GM

German Marco Eichhorn is the new general manager of the Radisson Blu and Park Inn hotels in Bucharest, starting October 1, the Radisson Hotel Group announced.

Eichhorn is an experienced hotelier with more than 20 years in the hotel industry. He returns to the Radisson Hotel Group after 1 year and two months, during which he was the general manager of Soho House Istanbul.

Marco Eichhorn first joined the group in 1997 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Hamburg and followed this with roles for the Radisson Hotel Group in Great Britain, South Africa and Croatia. In 2013, he took on the position of General Manager for the first time in Astrakhan, Russia, followed by a Russian seaside resort at the Black Sea and the Radisson Resort & Residences Moscow Zavidovo. He also headed up the team at the Radisson Blu Hotel Belorusskaya, Moscow in the Russian capital until August 2017.

“The market in an up-and-coming city like Bucharest is certainly lively, and that’s exactly what makes it so exciting. I’ll bring my experience in different markets and best practices to my new role as General Manager in Bucharest,” Eichhorn said.

He will manage the 487-room Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest and the 210-room Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest Hotel & Residence. The hotel complex, located on Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei, is currently controlled by international investment funds Cerberus and Revetas Capital, which bought it last year from Israeli group Elbit Imaging, in a deal valued at almost EUR 170 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)