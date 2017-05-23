Large companies generate half of Romanian state’s tax revenues

Large taxpayers, mainly companies with significant businesses in Romania, generated 45% of the tax revenues collected by Romania’s tax agency ANAF in the first three months of this year, reports local Profit.ro.

During this period, ANAF collected total revenues of RON 50.4 billion (EUR 11 billion). Of the total amount, RON 22.7 billion (almost EUR 5 billion) came from the large taxpayers.

Last year, ANAF collected RON 83.9 billion (EUR 18.4 billion) from large taxpayers, down from RON 93 billion (EUR 20.4 billion) in 2015.

Tax agency’s department for managing large taxpayers (DGAMC) is currently supervising 2,940 taxpayers. More than half of them are in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. Even without large taxpayers, Bucharest generates about one-fifth of the revenues collected by ANAF.

The tax agency collected RON 68.45 billion (EUR 15 billion) in the first four months of the year, up RON 1.81 billion (EUR 397 million) compared to the same period last year.

