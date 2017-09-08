Former landlord’s heirs want to get back entire village in NW Romania

The heirs of a former landlord in Bihor county, Northwestern Romania, demand the retrocession of an entire village, reports Stirile TVR.

The residents of the Sacalasau-Nou village are people of Slovak ethnicity whose ancestors settled there at the beginning of the last century. Now, they are afraid that they will lose the their inheritance. The villagers started searching the historical documents that prove their right to property.

However, the 13 heirs of the former landlord have asked the court to return their property. They called the villagers to court, but also the local and county commissions responsible for applying the Land Fund Law.

The next hearing is scheduled for early October.

