Family of Kuwaiti millionaire gone missing in Romania doubles reward for clues

The family of a Kuwaiti businessman who disappeared in the Romanian mountain village Cheia, in 2015, announced on Wednesday, August 1, it would double the reward for those who provide clues that can help finding him.

The reward is now EUR 1 million, up from EUR 500,000 previously. However, the offer is only valid for one month, Mediafax reported. Afterwards, the family will keep the EUR 500,000 reward announced last year.

Kuwaiti millionaire Mohammed Albaghli disappeared on August 5, 2015, in Cheia village, Prahova county, where he has a holiday home. He was last seen going on a walk. The investigation of his disappearance has yielded no result so far.

