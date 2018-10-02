KPMG adds four new partners to Romanian team

KPMG, one of the top financial consultancy companies in Romania, announced on Monday the promotion of four new Partners in Audit, Tax and Legal, which came into effect on October 1, 2018.

Andreea Vasilescu, the new Audit Partner, has been with KPMG in Romania for 16 years, and has broad experience in managing audits of large Romanian companies, as well as international groups operating in Romania. She has coordinated audit engagements mainly for the energy and utilities sector, as well as in other sectors such as retail, transportation and industrial products.

Laura Toncescu, Partner Legal Services, has over 20 years of experience in legal services, of which more than half have been mainly dedicated to the financial services (FS) sector. Laura has been involved in recent years in numerous transactions with an aggregate value of over EUR 3 billion.

The new tax Partners are Dragos Doros and Alin Negrescu. Dragoș Doros has over 23 years of experience in tax consultancy, mainly in the private sector, but he has also served as President of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) and Director of the Department of Legislation and Direct Taxation within the Ministry of Public Finance. Alin Negrescu has more than 13 years of experience in tax advisory services and currently leads the Indirect tax practice in Romania. He has managed numerous projects including tax reviews, business restructuring, and assistance provided during tax audits carried out by the authorities to clients from various business sectors including financial services, retail, automotive and real estate.

The new Country Managing Partner at KPMG in Romania, Ramona Jurubita, also officially started in her new position on October 1, replacing Serban Toader.

KPMG Romania and Moldova operates six offices in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Timisoara and Chisinau.

[email protected]