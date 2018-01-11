Romanian actress receives distinctions at Los Angeles festival

Romanian actress and producer Kira Hagi, the daughter of famous football player Gheorghe Hagi, received two distinctions at the December edition of the Los Angeles Film Awards.

The Los Angeles Film Awards is an IMDb qualifying monthly film competition for filmmakers worldwide. Each month, the festival’s jury awards the best films through private screenings.

Kira Hagi received the Inspiring Woman in a Film title for her performance in the movie Fragile, and the Honorable Mention: Indie Film distinction, alongside director Camila Mejía Duque.

“I feel so blessed to have had such an amazing crew for this project. Thank you!!!!,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Fragile was directed by Camila Mejía Duque and written by Kira Hagi. It follows a fresh-out-of-college girl as she decides to start vlogging when she accepts an animation job for a major Hollywood studio. However, a tragic incident brings her back to her old life.

“Very interesting performance for this talented young actress. Kira gives an outstanding performance in a challenging one-person show,” Jean Vincentelli, the Actors Awards jury president, commented.

The U.S Embassy in Bucharest shared the news of Kira Hagi’s wins and congratulated the Romanian actress on its Facebook page.

(Photos: Kira Hagi Facebook Page)

