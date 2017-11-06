International film festival for children kicks off in Bucharest this week

The international film festival for young audience KINOdiseea will take place in several locations in Bucharest from November 9 to November 15.

Heartstrings, directed by Michel Boujenah, will open this year’s edition of KINOdiseea. The movie, which is one of the most popular feature films of the year at festivals dedicated to the young audience, will be screened at Muzeul Taranului Cinema on Thursday, November 9, starting 19:00.

The program will also include two international competitions, namely one for children aged 3 to 14 and another one for young people aged over 15.

KINOdiseea Junior will bring to Muzeul Taranului Cinema, Eforie Cinema, Cinema Pro, and the KINOdiseea tent in Universitate Square 11 films dedicated to children between 3 and 14 years of age, as well as to parents and teachers. Meanwhile, six movies dedicated to young people aged over 15 were included in the official selection of KINOdiseea Youth. All the films will be screened at Eforie Cinema from November 10 to November 12.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: KINOdiseea – International Children Film Festival on Facebook)