King Michael of Romania turns 96, Bucharest events mark anniversary

King Michael I, Romania’s last monarch, is celebrating his 96th birthday on October 25. To mark the event, the Romanian Royal House is organizing a series of events in Bucharest.

Princess Margareta, the custodian of the Romanian Crown, will decorate, in the king’s name, several personalities and collaborators of the king’s office in a ceremony to be held at the Royal Palace in Bucharest, on October 25. Prince Radu and Princess Maria will also attend the ceremony.

At the same time, the tenth edition of the yearly charity concert organized by the Princess Margareta Foundation will be held at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, also on October 25. The concert will be delivered by violinist Remus Azoitei, pianist Alexandra Dariescu, and tenor Teodor Ilincai, alongside the Princes Margareta Foundation orchestra and conductor Tiberiu Soare.

The proceeds from the concert will go to supporting the Young Talents program, through which the foundation offers scholarships to young artists who struggle financially.

This year, the Princess Margareta Foundation celebrates ten years of supporting young artistic talent, with 300 scholarships offered and more than EUR 1.2 million invested in dedicated programs, the foundation said.

King Michael withdrew from public life in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer. He passed the responsibility of representing the Romanian Royal House on to Princess Margareta. The 95-year-old monarch has a private residence in Switzerland, which he shared with his wife, Anne of Bourbon-Parma, until she passed away in 2016.

The Romanian Royal House recently said that the King is under continuous medical supervision and following his usual treatment. Princess Maria will be by his side, in Switzerland, around his birthday. Two months ago, the Romanian royal family said the King was in a fragile but stable health condition. Because of his health problems, he couldn’t attend the funeral of Queen Anne in Romania.

King Michael I was born in Sinaia, Romania, on October 25, 1921. He is the son of King Carol II and Queen Mother Elena.

After King Ferdinand’s death in 1927, and because Prince Carol gave up the status of crown prince, Prince Michael was proclaimed King. However, on June 8, 1930, Prince Carol returned to the country and took back the throne. Michael I received the title of Grand Prince of Alba Iulia. Ten years later, on September 6, 1940, following the abdication of his father, Michael I became King once again.

Starting 1944, King Michael I opposed the instauration of the communist authority. However, he was forced to abdicate on December 30, 1947.

