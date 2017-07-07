KFC opens new Drive Thru in Bucharest with EUR 1.2 mln

Fast food restaurant operator KFC has opened a new Drive Thru restaurant in Bucharest, with a EUR 1.2 million investment, it announced.

The new restaurant has a 160-seat capacity and is located close to the Obor market and Iancului Square in the capital, on Mihai Bravu boulevard.

KFC currently operates 64 restaurants in Romania. US Food Network, the company that operates the KFC franchise in Romania, had sales of EUR 90 million in 2016, up by 25% compared to 2015 and double compared to 2013, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

The owners of the KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Romania have recently gathered them in a newly-formed holding called Sphera Franchise Group, which has become the largest local restaurant group.

