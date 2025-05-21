Events

Hollywood star Kevin Costner to take stage at Impact Bucharest this September

21 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner is set to come to Romania this fall, where he will appear live at Impact Bucharest, the largest business, technology, and innovation event in Eastern Europe. Scheduled for September 17–18, the event returns to the Romanian capital for its second edition, bringing together leaders from across Europe in business, politics, technology, and culture.

Costner, best known for iconic roles in The Untouchables, Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and The Bodyguard, will speak about his personal journey - from aspiring actor to Oscar-winning filmmaker and green tech investor, the organizers said. 

He has invested in green technologies, real estate, and digital tourism (with the HearHere app). His latest project, the multi-part Western saga Horizon, premiered its first chapter at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, showcasing his commitment to storytelling and risk-taking.

Impact Bucharest is expected to draw over 2,000 participants, including startup founders, international executives, public sector officials, and investors. The event’s agenda will focus on pressing global topics such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, urban development, healthcare, green transition, and leadership in times of change.

Tickets and further details about Impact Bucharest 2025 are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Hollywood star Kevin Costner to take stage at Impact Bucharest this September

21 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner is set to come to Romania this fall, where he will appear live at Impact Bucharest, the largest business, technology, and innovation event in Eastern Europe. Scheduled for September 17–18, the event returns to the Romanian capital for its second edition, bringing together leaders from across Europe in business, politics, technology, and culture.

Costner, best known for iconic roles in The Untouchables, Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and The Bodyguard, will speak about his personal journey - from aspiring actor to Oscar-winning filmmaker and green tech investor, the organizers said. 

He has invested in green technologies, real estate, and digital tourism (with the HearHere app). His latest project, the multi-part Western saga Horizon, premiered its first chapter at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, showcasing his commitment to storytelling and risk-taking.

Impact Bucharest is expected to draw over 2,000 participants, including startup founders, international executives, public sector officials, and investors. The event’s agenda will focus on pressing global topics such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, urban development, healthcare, green transition, and leadership in times of change.

Tickets and further details about Impact Bucharest 2025 are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 May 2025
Justice
Motorcycle gang involved in theft of Romania's Dacian gold treasure, Dutch press says
21 May 2025
Education
Bucharest ranked among Europe’s most expensive cities for international schooling
21 May 2025
Politics
Donald Trump names Darryl Nirenberg as next US Ambassador to Romania
21 May 2025
Life
Over 1.7 million Romanians celebrate name day on Holy Emperors Constantine and Elena Day
21 May 2025
Macro
Romania’s central bank raises inflation forecast amid end of energy price cap
21 May 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right leader George Simion to challenge presidential election result at Constitutional Court
20 May 2025
Tech
Regional survey shows Facebook still dominates Romanian digital landscape, TikTok gaining ground
20 May 2025
Politics
Romania’s former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu resigns as head of Social Democratic Party