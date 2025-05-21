Hollywood star Kevin Costner to take stage at Impact Bucharest this September

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner is set to come to Romania this fall, where he will appear live at Impact Bucharest, the largest business, technology, and innovation event in Eastern Europe. Scheduled for September 17–18, the event returns to the Romanian capital for its second edition, bringing together leaders from across Europe in business, politics, technology, and culture.

Costner, best known for iconic roles in The Untouchables, Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and The Bodyguard, will speak about his personal journey - from aspiring actor to Oscar-winning filmmaker and green tech investor, the organizers said.

He has invested in green technologies, real estate, and digital tourism (with the HearHere app). His latest project, the multi-part Western saga Horizon, premiered its first chapter at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, showcasing his commitment to storytelling and risk-taking.

Impact Bucharest is expected to draw over 2,000 participants, including startup founders, international executives, public sector officials, and investors. The event’s agenda will focus on pressing global topics such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, urban development, healthcare, green transition, and leadership in times of change.

Tickets and further details about Impact Bucharest 2025 are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)