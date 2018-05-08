US group Kellogg’s opens new division in Bucharest

American group Kellogg’s, one of the biggest cereals producers in the world, has opened a new division within its Bucharest service center.

The new unit will take over activities from the Supply Chain area and will be responsible with planning the cereal and snack categories, managing inventories and other specific activities in Europe.

The Bucharest center offers Global Business Services for Kellogg’s divisions in over 20 European countries. It provides services in Finance, Supply Chain and HR. It currently has about 250 employees and will hire some 50 more for the Supply Chain division.

[email protected]