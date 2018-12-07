Kazakh, Jewish film festivals in Bucharest this December

Both the Kazakh Film Festival and the Jewish Film Festival will return with new editions in Bucharest this December.

The fourth edition of the Kazakh Film Festival will take place at the Elvire Popesco Cinema in the Romanian capital on December 11-12, and the program will include three art films released this year, local News.ro reported.

The movie Paris Song/Amre directed by Jeff Vespa will be screened on Tuesday, December 11, starting 19:30 while Aruakh, directed by Khuat Akhmetov, will be screened the next day starting 18:00. Also on Wednesday, Kazakh film fans will have the chance to see Talan, directed by Bolat Kalymbetov, starting 20:00.

After the screenings, actors and representatives of the KazakhFilm studio will join the audience for a Q&A session. Tickets cost RON 15 and can be purchased from the cinema’s ticket office.

Meanwhile, the eighth edition of the Jewish Film Festival will be organized between December 13 and December 16 in Bucharest. In addition to movie screenings, the event’s program also includes an exhibition of painter Daniel Zlota, dance and music shows, and Q&A sessions.

The festival will take place at the Horia Bernea Studio, Cinemateca Union and Cinemateca Eforie. Tickets for film screenings can be purchased from the cinemas’ ticket offices. More details are available here.

