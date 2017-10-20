Kazakh Film Festival in Bucharest reaches third edition

The third edition of the Kazakh Film Festival will take place in Bucharest between October 23 and October 25 at Cinema Elvire Popesco.

The program of the festival includes five productions by Kazakh directors, depicting over 500 years of Kazakhstan’s history and culture and themes such as family bonds, love, loneliness, heroism, solidarity and the fight for freedom.

The Diamond Sword will be screened on October 23, The Returnee and Road to Mother on October 24, and The Foreigner and The Nut Tree on October 25.

Actresses Altynay Nogerbek (A Road to Mother) and Ingkar Abdirash (Diamond sword) will join the public for a Q&A session at the end of the movies.

“The event is organized on the occasion of 26 years of independence of Kazakhstan. It is our great joy to continue to present our nation through the cinema screen, expressing the history and evolution of our society,” Daulet Batrashev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania, explained.

Tickets cost RON 10 and can be purchased at the cinema or at eventbook.ro. On October 23, the access is free.

[email protected]