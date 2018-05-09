Biggest retailer in Romania has 70% local suppliers

German discounter Kaufland, the biggest retailer in Romania, says 70% of its suppliers are Romanian and over 50% of the products in its offer are local, according to the company’s sustainability report.

In 2016, the company invested EUR 110 million in modernizing and expanding its store network. It also invested EUR 6 million in community projects carried out in partnership with local NGOs, according to the same report.

Kaufland had over 15,000 local employees in 2016-2017, with an average age of 36. The average gross income Kaufland offers its commercial workers is RON 2,800 (EUR 600), including meal vouchers and gift vouchers on Christmas and Easter.

Kaufland Romania had a turnover of over EUR 2.2 billion in 2017.

[email protected]