Kaufland has EUR 1 mln for funding Romanian NGOs

Retailer Kaufland Romania announced the start of the second call for projects for its funding program with a total value of EUR 1 million dedicated to local NGOs that want to carry out sustainable projects for Romania.

Those interested can submit their projects starting June 21. On this day, the NGOs can also submit applications online at instaredebine.ro, between 09:00 and 16:00.

The third – and last – project submission session will take place in August 2018.

Local NGOs have submitted more than 13,000 requests for funding during the first call for projects, by accessing the platform, calling the helpdesk or attending workshops, the retailer said.

The #instareadebine program addresses all associations, foundations and federations that develop projects in the fields of culture, sports and healthy life, with a maximum grant of RON 235,000 (some EUR 50,000) for a project. A quarter of all supported projects will target communities and beneficiaries in rural areas.

The program is developed by Kaufland Romania, with the support of the Foundation for Civil Society Development.

