Kaufland launches fidelity card in Romania

German retailer Kaufland has chosen Romania for launching its first fidelity card. The cardholders will get discounts, fidelity points, and other benefits.

Kaufland Card is available in both physical and digital form and can be used in all local stores.

The physical card gives access to only general loyalty discounts while the digital version offers additional price reductions made exclusively for Kaufland Card users. The digital card holders will also collect and use bonus loyalty points to pay for non-food campaign products, as well as personalized promotions, according to the customer’s buying habits – a benefit unique to the market, which will be available later in the year.

The Kaufland digital card is available in the Kaufland mobile application – Offers and News, which can be downloaded free of charge from both the App Store and Google Play, and the physical one at the Kaufland Information Office.

Kaufland is the biggest retailer in Romania with sales of over EUR 2.2 billion in 2017.

(photo source: Kaufland Romania)