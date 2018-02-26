The five-star JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has a new General Manager.

Tino Lindner has replaced Fadlallah Zayat at the helm of the luxury hotel in Bucharest, Romania-Insider.com has learned.

Lindler comes from St. Petersburg, where he has led the 5-star W St Petersburg Hotel since October 2015. W Hotels are part of the Starwood Hotels & Resorts Group, same as Marriott hotels.

Zayat moved to Poland in February this year, where he is currently running the Sheraton Warsaw Hotel. He had come to run the Bucharest-based hotel in April 2015.

Tino Lindner was previously a hotel manager in Chiang Mai and Frankfurt, prior to St. Petersburg. He worked with Le Meridien and Sheraton in the past, having started as Rooms Division Manager in Nigeria 14 years ago, according to his LinkedIn CV. Both Le Meridian and Sheraton are part of the Starwood Hotels & Resorts Group.

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms on some 2,000 sqm and 6 different restaurants and lounges. Opened in 2000, the hotel is located close to the Parliament Palace, in a central area of the Romanian capital. The hotel’s owner is Austrian construction group Strabag.

