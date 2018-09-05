18.5 °C
Romanian justice minister to announce his proposal for chief anti-corruption prosecutor on Thursday

by Romania Insider
Romania’s justice minister Tudorel Toader finalized on Tuesday, September 4, the interviews with the six new candidates for the position of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and said he would announce his proposal for the job on Thursday, at 13:00.

He also said the management programs will be made public.

This is the second selection process for the DNA chief prosecutor position after none of the four candidates who participated in the first selection were found suitable for the job.

The justice minister is looking for a prosecutor to replace Laura Codruta Kovesi, who led the institution since 2014 and was dismissed in July at Toader’s request.

