Romanian justice minister: New electoral code needed by 2019 elections

The current electoral laws in Romania have many vulnerabilities and the ruling coalition plans to make an electoral code and unify the legislation on the elections, justice minister Tudorel Toader said on Saturday, May 5.

He added that a clear, coherent and predictable legislation is needed in this area and that all authorities involved in the electoral process must collaborate better, local Mediafax reported.

Toader also said that one of the priorities is to identify the exact number of people with the right to vote who live in Romania and abroad.

Unifying the electoral legislation in a code could be done even before the 2019 presidential elections, the justice minister added.

