Justice, Bastille on stage at summer festival near Bucharest

Summer Well, the music festival returning this summer on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, near Bucharest, will bring artists such as Justice, Bastille, Kodaline, Sofi Tukker, Tom Grennan, HMLTD and Isaac Gracie to Romania.

The festival’s 2018 lineup also includes The Kooks, Cigarettes After Sex and Rationale.

Summer Well 2018 will be organized on August 11-12. A two-day pass costs RON 275 + 6% booking fees, and can be purchased online from the festival’s website.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Summer Well Festival on Facebook)