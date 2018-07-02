June 2018, rainiest one in 40 years in Romania

The month of June of this year was the rainiest one in the last 40 years and the second rainiest one in almost 50 years, according to the head of the National Meteorology Administration (ANM) quoted by Observator.tv.

“It rained significantly since the beginning of the month and until now – 140 liters per sqm. It is the second rainiest month since 1969. In the recent rainy years, such as 2001 and 2010, the average water fall was of 133 liters per sqm,”Elena Mateescu, the ANM head, explained.

