French actress Juliette Binoche comes at theater festival in Romania

French actress Juliette Binoche will come to Bucharest for the first time this fall to attend the National Theater Festival (FNT). The festival takes place between October 20 and October 30.

Binoche is known to Romanian audiences for her performances in Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Three Colours: Blue, Anthony Minghella’s The English Patient or Lasse Hallström’s romantic comedy Chocolat, among others.

The Oscar-winning actress is part of a group of international guests coming at the event, alongside French pianist Alexandre Tharaud, and directors Robert Lepage, Evgeny Mironov, and Angelin Preljocaj.

Three international productions will be shown at this year’s edition of the festival. They are: Hamlet | Collage, an adaptation after William Shakespeare by Canadian director Robert Lepage; Romeo and Juliet, a ballet choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj; and Vaille Que Vivre (Barbara), a show dedicated to the French singer Barbara. The latter sees Juliette Binoche and Alexandre Tharaud perform the text and music of the performance.

Hamlet | Collage will open the festival on October 20, starting 20:00, while Romeo and Juliet will be shown on October 29. Vaille Que Vivre is scheduled for October 30.

The program of the National Theater Festival is available here.

American Independent Film Festival brings actor Ethan Hawke to Bucharest

[email protected]