Jobs in Romania’s central public administration to be audited

Hiring for Romania’s central public administration will be suspended until the end of this year, according to a draft project the Government adopted on July 20.

The bill also provides that positions within the central institutions will be audited.

The Development Ministry has put the draft project into public debate in the beginning of July. The provisions apply to the Government, ministries or other institutions subordinated to the Government and the ministries. The Government also wants an audit within these institutions.

The bill sets up the inter-ministerial committee to analyze institutional and human resources in the central public administration.

