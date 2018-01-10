4.5 °C
Jobless rate goes down to 4.7% in Romania in November

by Romania Insider
Romania’s jobless rate was 4.7% in November 2017, down from 4.9% in October and 5% in September, according to seasonally adjusted data presented by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The number of working age people (15-74 years old) who were officially unemployed was 443,000 in November, down from 451,000 in the previous month and 492,000 in November 2016.

The jobless rate among the adults (24-74 years old) was estimated at 3.8%. The rate was higher among men (4.7%) than women (2.7%).

The unemployed people aged 25-74 represented three quarters of the total number of unemployed.

