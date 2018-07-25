British singer Jessie J’s concert at the Electric Castle festival in Romania was marked by a memorable moment when a 10-year old girl went on stage to sing together with the international star. Jessie J wrote about this episode on Instagram saying it was “one of the most inspiring things that has happened on stage for me in a long time.”
The two sang Jessie J’s song Masterpiece and their duet electrified the audience. “WHEN Atalia opened her mouth to sing. EVERY person in the audience / my band / my crew and I were blown away!!!! MAGIC!!! WOW!!! Those moments you can’t stage. Light, energy, love gave us all that moment. Atalia you gave me one of my favourite moments of my whole career. You blessed our ears and our hearts. THANK you for showing me how brave, fearless, professional and bright you are,” Jessie J wrote on Instagram.
Electric Castle Festival 🇷🇴Held in the Transylvanian domain of the Bánffy Castle, near Cluj-Napoca in Romania ✨ 22nd July 2018 🌹 I had seen the security were keeping some fans behind a screen so I asked them to come forward to the front. About 200+ heartbeats tan and watched at the front of the barriers. The love and passion in their eyes was UNREAL. I noticed this little girl. I said “Can you sing, I feel like you can” she said “Yes” I said “I have 20 mins left in my set and 15 mins of music, that means I have 5 minutes of time. I want to give those 5 minutes to you” Her face lit up 😩❤️✨ she ran up on stage… I asked her name “Adalia and I am 10 years old” I whispered in her ear “do you want to sing Price tag” she said “No Jessie J I want to sing masterpiece” that was the next song on the setlist. I was like “Okaaaaay girl let’s go – track or acoustic” Adalia said “track” I said “first or second verse” she said “first please” WHEN Atalia opened her mouth to sing. EVERY person in the audience / my band / my crew and I were blown away!!!! MAGIC!!! WOW!!! Those moments you can’t stage. Light, energy, love gave us all that moment. Atalia you gave me one of my favourite moments of my whole career. You blessed our ears and our hearts. THANK you for showing me how brave, fearless, professional and bright you are. When we finished i said “anything you would like to say to the audience” she said “I love them” 😩😍 It was one of the most inspiring things that has happened on stage for me in a long time. I feel lucky I got to sing with you. ❤️
The duet was also posted on YouTube.
(Photo source: Jessie J on Instagram)
