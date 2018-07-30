New jazz festival starts in Romanian seaside city

A new jazz festival, JazzUp Sea, will have its first edition in Constanţa, a city at the Romanian seaside, between August 2 and August 5.

The performances in the festival will take place in various venues across the city, such as museums, the Ovidiu Square, or the Casino (pictured). Entrance to all of the events is free of charge.

The opening concert will be held in Ovidiu Square, where jazz music will mix with South American rhythms in the performance of Venezuelan violinist Alexis Carnenas and of the Recoveco ensemble.

A performance titled The Lighthouse will take place during the second day of the event, at the city’s landmark Casino. The performance will be delivered by Romanian musician Elena Mîndru and her guests from the country and from Finland.

A jam session concert, featuring Elena Mîndru, Răzvan Popovici, Valentin Serban and Ioan-Dragoş Dimitriu, is scheduled for Saturday, August 4 at the Jean Constantin Center.

The last day of the festival will bring two concerts. The matinee one takes place at the Archaeology Museum, with a program of pieces from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Maurice Ravel, George Gershwin and Nikolai Kapustin. The evening one, also the closing concert of the festival, will be held at the Art Museum. It will be delivered by Luiza Zan and Iulian Pavelescu.

[email protected]