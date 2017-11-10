Jazz in the Royal Train event organized near Bucharest in early December

A special event dedicated to jazz fans, called Jazz in the Royal Train, will be organized near Mogosoaia Park, not far from Bucharest, on December 9.

Besides jazz music, the participants will also enjoy a traditional Swiss meal.

The organizers have 15 early bird tickets for those interested, which have a price of RON 190 (some EUR 40). These tickets are available until November 19. After this date, the price will increase to RON 250 (EUR 54).

The ticket price includes transport to the Royal Train, the jazz concert, and the meal. Those interested can book a spot or find further information by sending an email at [email protected]

Irina Marica, [email protected]