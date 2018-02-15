New edition of Jazz in Church festival, in Bucharest this spring

The sixth edition of the Jazz in Church festival will take place this year between April 19 and April 22 at the Lutheran Church in the capital. The event will gather in Bucharest artists from ten countries.

The harp duo made up from Welsh Catrin Finch and Senegalese Seckou Keita will perform for the first time at the festival. Another duo lineup for the event is the one made up from Sylvie Courvoisier (Switzerland) and Mark Feldman (US). The two made their debut in 1997 and delivered concerts all over the world, with a repertoire of their own work and music by John Zorn. Catalan-born French contrabass player Renaud Garcia-Fons will also perform at the event.

The festival is also rolling out this year the Jazz for Kids program, which allows children to listen to their favorite stories performed on jazz rhythms.

The tickets are already available at myticket.ro, entertix.ro, and in the Cărtureşti bookstores. The first 100 tickets are priced RON 120 (EUR 26), in pre-sale. After that, one ticket costs RON 150 (EUR 32) per night. The tickets purchased the day of the concert cost RON 170 (EUR 36.5).

