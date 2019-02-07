J. Balvin, Nicky Jam, Ozuna at latino music festival in Bucharest

The second edition of latino music festival El Carrusel will take place between June 27 and June 30 at Romexpo, in Bucharest.

The festival already announced artists J. Balvin (pictured), Nicky Jam and Ozuna in the line-up.

Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, known by the stage name of J. Balvin, is a Colombian reggaeton artist. He shot to international fame with the piece Tranquila and is one of the most popular Latin America artists. In 2017, he launched the song Mi gente, featuring Willy William. A remix of it was performed by Beyonce. He also collaborated with Nicky Jam for the single X and with cu Jeon and Anita for Machika.

Nicky Jam, another raggaeton performer, collaborated with artists such as Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Steve Aoki and Ozuna. In 2015, he received a Grammy award. In 2018, he performed at the FIFA World Cup, alongside Will Smith.

Ozuna is known for the hit Taki Taki, which gathered over 1 billion views on You Tube. The single, launched at the end of 2018, debuted on the first spot of the Hot Latin Song chart.

The first passes for the festival are on sale at entertix.ro, at promotional prices of RON 330 (EUR 69) for general access and RON 430 (EUR 90) for the golden circle option. Afterwards, the passes will cost between RON 380 (EUR 80) and RON 720 (EUR 151).

Besides concerts, this year’s festival will have an entertainment park, and food court and relaxation areas.

The program of the festival is updated here.

(Photo: Ralph Arvesen/ Wikipedia)

