Romanian Olympic champion opens restaurant and fish bar in Bucharest

The restaurant Ivan Pescar & Scrumbia Bar recently opened in Bucharest, inside the Ark building, in the Uranus neighborhood.

The restaurant serves dishes from the Danube Delta region, traditional Lipova region recipes, and Dobrogea wines.

The restaurant is a project of the Ivan Patzaichin-Mila 23 Association, established at the initiative of Romanian rowing Olympic champion Ivan Patzaichin. It is the association’s second restaurant, after the one in Tulcea, an eastern Romania port city on the Danube.

It opened following a EUR 120,000 investment, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Ark takes the refurbished space of the former Romanian Commodities Exchange. It also hosts the Creative Traditions platform and a Patzaikin products store. The building is the work of Italian architect Giulio Magni, and was erected at the end of the 19th century. The Cosbuc Flower Market and the old Bragadiru Beer Factory are located nearby.

Romanian sprint canoer Ivan Patzaichin won gold medals at the Summer Olympics in 1968, 1972, 1980 and 1984. He started to work as a coach in 1984.

