Italian group names Romanian to manage its local bank

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo, the biggest lender in Italy, has appointed Romanian Dan Sandu as its CEO. Sandu will succeed Marco Capellini, who will take on a new executive role within the group.

The new CEO must first get the central bank’s clearance. Dan Sandu has over 25 years of experience in Banking and Capital Markets. He began his career within Romania’s National Bank as Chief Dealer and Director of the International Reserves Management and Market Operations Division, and subsequently held management positions in important financial institutions.

“Dan Sandu is a highly respected and experienced banker who will drive the future growth of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank in Romania. Our long-term business plan for Romania continues to focus on developing the Corporate and SME segments, a strategy that has already been proven to be effective and yield positive results for the bank”, said Ignacio Jaquotot, Head of the International Subsidiary Banks Division of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Last year, the bank recorded an operating income of RON 154 million and a net profit of RON 43 million, three times higher than in 2016.

