Italian company gets contract for Timisoara ring road

by Romania Insider
Italian company Tirrena Scavi won the tender for building Timisoara southern ring road, a contract worth some EUR 58.5 million without VAT, the national infrastructure company CNAIR announced on Tuesday.

The Italian group has six months to design the road and 2 years to build it while the guarantee period is 10 years. The road segment to be built is over 25 kilometers long.

The road is needed to ease traffic at Romania’s Stamora Moravita border point with Serbia.

