An Italian citizen sentenced to 16 years in prison in his home country on charges of organized crime, was found and arrested in Romania.

The Italian authorities had been looking for the man for nine years.

Policemen from Cluj and officers of the Italian Carabinieri police have carried out searches in two locations in Cluj county on Thursday, August 10. They found the 66-year-old man in a house in the town of Fizesu Gherlii, according to a statement from the Romanian Police.

The Italian authorities have issued a European arrest warrant on the man’s name in May this year. The police arrested him and took him to the Cluj Court of Appeal, where the magistrates confirmed the arrest warrant.

The man is to be handed over to the Italian authorities.

Irina Marica, [email protected]