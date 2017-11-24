Romania’s IT market to grow by 9% per year until 2025

The IT industry in Romania could increase by 9% per year until 2025, Smart Alliance president Gabriel Munteanu said yesterday.

Smart Alliance is a Bucharest-based innovation technology cluster.

“The idea of a collaborative business cluster represents the future. If we don’t work together, we’ll have problems,” he added, reports local Agerpres.

The cluster recorded a turnover of EUR 42.1 million last year. It had 765 employees and carried out 2,200 projects.

Smart Alliance organized yesterday the Smart Alliance Innovation Summit, which brought together 55 Romanian and international companies.

Romania’s IT&C sector will increase to 12% of the GDP in 2025, from a current value of 6% of the GDP, Marian Popa, head of DB Global Tehnology’s IT center in Bucharest, said in July this year. At the moment, Romania has about 150,000 employees in the IT sector, who produce 6% of the GDP. This means EUR 10 billion of a total of EUR 170 billion.

The IT&C sector has reached the same share in GDP as agriculture, with ten times less people working in the sector. If the sector continues to go up, it could reach between 230,000 and 250,000 employees by 2025.

Romania’s electro-IT market reaches record level after 9% increase in 2016

[email protected]