IT company wants to float on Bucharest Stock Exchange

T-Me Studios, an Android app publisher with 15 million monthly users, is looking for a broker to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by the end of this year, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The company is owned by two young Romanian investors. They plan to sell a 25-40% stake in the company and are interested to list it on the main trading segment. This means that T-Me Studios could be the first IT company listed on the main market of the Romanian stock exchange.

Lemur Labs, the company under which the T-Me Studios brand is recorded, has sales of USD 5 million last year, according to one of the co-founders. It also had a profit of USD 3 million.

