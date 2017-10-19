Irish Film Days kick off in Bucharest

The ninth edition of the Irish Film Days Festival takes place in Bucharest on October 26 and 27, at Cinema Elvire Popesco.

This year’s festival program includes the film Brooklyn, directed by John Crowley, to be screened on Thursday, October 26, and Halal for Beginners directed by Conor McDermottroe, scheduled for Friday, October 27. Each feature film will be preceded by a short film.

The screenings start at 20:30. The films, which will have Romanian subtitles, will be briefly introduced by Deputy Head of Mission Patrick Coleman, and film critic Irina-Margareta Nistor.

Tickets can be purchase at eventbook.ro or at the cinema.

