Irish film opens upcoming Bucharest International Film Festival

Irish film The Secret Scripture will open the twelfth edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival, set to take place between June 28 and July 2. The film, directed by Jim Sheridan, stars Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave and Oscar-nominated Rooney Mara.

The event will end with a screening of the film Road to Mandalay, a Taiwan, France, Germany and Myanmar co-production that received numerous awards at Venice, Toronto and Brussels festival. The film tells the story of two immigrants in search of a better life in Thailand.

The festival, the longest running competition-type one in the capital, will have this year a jury including Chilean actor and director Brontis Jodorowsky; Carla Vulpiani, the program director of the Milan International Film Festival; German actress Franziska Petri; Romanian director Laurențiu Damian; and Italian director and screenwriter Paolo Genovese. They will be joined by Romanian film critic and professor Manuela Cernat, visual anthropologist Giulia Dobre; and film journalist and critic Ionuț Mareș.

The film screenings are held at the Elvire Popesco cinema and the Romanian Peasant Museum cinema.

The schedule of the event is updated here.

(Photo source: Bucharest International Film Festival Facebook Page)