Romanian billionaire buys historic property in Tuscany

by Romania Insider
Ion Tiriac, the only Romanian billionaire in the Forbes ranking of the richest people in the world, has bought a historic property in the idyllic Italian region of Tuscany, local Profit.ro reported.

The property is located in Semproniano, a commune in Tuscany’s Grosseto province, with only 1,153 inhabitants. It is called Tenuta Cortevecchia and was built in 1240. One of its former owners was former Italian prime minister Giulio Andreotti.

The property includes a 2,300-hectare ecological farm surrounded by cypress trees. It offers accommodation to tourists in traditional Tuscan houses.

Tiriac paid some EUR 8 million for this acquisition.

