President Iohannis: Romanian community in Italy is well integrated

The community of Romanians living in Italy is “well integrated, appreciated,” president Klaus Iohannis said, Agerpres reported. There are some 1.2 million Romanians living in Italy, the largest community of Romanians abroad.

Iohannis made the statement after the meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella.

The Romanian president is currently on a state visit to Italy until October 17. It is the first state visit of a Romanian president in Italy in 45 years.

The two have also discussed the economic exchanges between the two countries, which are constantly growing. The bilateral exchanges between Romania and Italy have reached almost EUR 15 billion, and they are expected to grow in the coming period.

“Romania is and remains a very attractive market; it is a country with an important potential. […] We are eagerly awaiting new investments,” Iohannis said, quoted by Agerpres.

The two presidents also discussed the Romanian presidency of the EU Council and the EU summit to be held in Sibiu, in central Romania.

“The Union needs not only technical solutions, but also ones that make Europeans not only optimistic but also confident in the European project. We have defined the key words: unity, cohesion,” Iohannis said, quoted by Stiritvr.ro.

Iohannis attended on the evening of October 14 the lighting of Trajan’s Column in Rome in the colors of the Romanian flag.

Upon their arrival at the monument, Iohannis and his wife were welcomed by the local authorities and a group of some 400 Romanians living in Italy, according to Hotnews.ro. The Romanians chanted several anti-government slogans.

The president spoke of how social peace is being rebuilt in Romania. “We need these kind of symbols to rebuild social peace in Romania and we will,” Iohannis said.

