Romanian investor searched by police found at Giurgiu border

Local investor Ioan Neculaie, wanted by the local police, was found at the Giurgiu border on Thursday to Friday night when he was trying to cross the border.

The former owner of the FC Brasov football club was wanted after the Court of Appeal sentenced him to two years in prison for illegal use of firearms. The police went after him on Thursday afternoon to take him to jail, but the investor couldn’t be found. They found him several hours later at the border.

Neculaie will go to prison because he fired a few rounds on the tires of his car, nervous on his driver, while hunting. He owns the truck factory Roman.

